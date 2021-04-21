Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

QNTO opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.06%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

