Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Shares of RUN opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

