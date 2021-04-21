Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold 891,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,745 over the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.