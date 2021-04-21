KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.
KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
NYSE:KBH opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.
In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after buying an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after buying an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
