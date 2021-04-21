KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after buying an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after buying an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

