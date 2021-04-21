HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

