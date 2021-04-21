Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $364,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

