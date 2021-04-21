Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 400 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

