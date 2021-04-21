Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $210,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.