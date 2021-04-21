NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 6,515 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

