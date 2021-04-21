Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $207.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.14 and its 200 day moving average is $179.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

