Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $272.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

