Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

