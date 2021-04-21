Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 198.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

VFC opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -650.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

