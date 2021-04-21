Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,265 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000.

Shares of ESGE opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

