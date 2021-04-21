Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

VGT stock opened at $378.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $220.85 and a 12-month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

