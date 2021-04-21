Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,065 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

