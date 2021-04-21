10,000 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after acquiring an additional 281,193 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 146,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,302,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

