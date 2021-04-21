Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

