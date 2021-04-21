679 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,531 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

