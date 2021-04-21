GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,821 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.