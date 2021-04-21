Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $39,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

