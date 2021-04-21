Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 300 iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 169,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69.

