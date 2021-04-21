State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.