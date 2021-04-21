Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 222,137 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

