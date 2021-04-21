UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,500 shares of company stock worth $5,992,325. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

