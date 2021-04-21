NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $750.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $700.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $606.85 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

