Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 6,106 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

