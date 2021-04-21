LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.