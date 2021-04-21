LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
BiomX Company Profile
