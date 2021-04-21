Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.11

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.11 and traded as low as C$12.00. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 3,948 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.27.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

