Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $36.47.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
