Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
AWP stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.