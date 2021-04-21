Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

AWP stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

