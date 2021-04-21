Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON QXT opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.68 million and a P/E ratio of -47.34. Quixant has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quixant from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

