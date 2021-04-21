Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9285 per share by the bank on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46.

Banco Santander-Chile has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BSAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

