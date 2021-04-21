Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $351.54 million, a P/E ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLAD. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.