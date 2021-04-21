UK Mortgages Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UK Mortgages stock opened at GBX 71.41 ($0.93) on Wednesday. UK Mortgages has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.15.

Get UK Mortgages alerts:

UK Mortgages Company Profile

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for UK Mortgages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Mortgages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.