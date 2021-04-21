UK Mortgages Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited (LON:UKML) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
UK Mortgages stock opened at GBX 71.41 ($0.93) on Wednesday. UK Mortgages has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.15.
UK Mortgages Company Profile
Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for UK Mortgages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Mortgages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.