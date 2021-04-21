New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRZ. Jonestrading lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

