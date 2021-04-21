ProxyNode Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $99,543.53 and approximately $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.00556665 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027946 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.93 or 0.03308196 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,190,653 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

