REVV 1-Day Volume Tops $3.87 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One REVV coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $69.87 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.00637432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

