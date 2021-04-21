Reviewing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 237.30 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -25.28 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -9.72

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $75.86, indicating a potential upside of 44.96%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.08%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

