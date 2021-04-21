Barclays Boosts Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $57.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

BLDR stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 231,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

