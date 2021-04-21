Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.35. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

NSIT opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $4,749,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,379 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

