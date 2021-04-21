GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,610 Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

