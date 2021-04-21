GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $89,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $265.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average is $245.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

