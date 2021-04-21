GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.