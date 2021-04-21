CX Institutional Has $95,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 126.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

