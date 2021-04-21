GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,248 Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arrival stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Arrival has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

Arrival Profile

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

