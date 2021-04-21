11,602 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $761,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,773,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,545 shares of company stock worth $27,861,163.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

