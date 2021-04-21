LVW Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05.

