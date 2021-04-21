CX Institutional Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Paychex were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

