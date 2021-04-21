First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $32,000 in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $323.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.